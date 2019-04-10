ISG wins trophy at inter-school cricket tournament

MUSCAT: The under-11 and under-15 boys teams of Indian School Al Ghubra won the overall championship trophy in the Inter-School and Inter-Club Cricket Tournament organised by Bausher Olympic Centre. In the final match, the teams from ISG and ISM battled it out at Qurum Park on April 4. The teams from ISG were the decisive victors clinching the Championship Trophy in both the categories.

Other laurels achieved by ISG were the best bowler of the final award won by Ewan Paul Sony of Class 5 and the best batsman of the final by Rishab Gupta of Class 6. Ayush Karthyic of Class 6 was declared the man of the series in the under-11 category.

In the final of the under-15 category, Shinon Shijith of Class 10 was awarded the best batsman and Krishna Ganeshan of Class 10 was declared the best bowler. The winning streak continued with Ishan Jabir of Class 10 bagging the man of the series in the under-15 category.

