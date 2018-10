MUSCAT: The E Ahamed Model United Nations International Conference will be held at Indian School Al Ghubra from October 18 to 20. The theme is ‘Sustainable Development.’ The participating schools are CSM Central School and JDT from Calicut, Deenul Islam Sabha School and The Army Public School from Kannur, Welham Boys School, Dehradun, The Sultan School, Muscat International School, American British Academy and The International School of Choueifat from Muscat.

