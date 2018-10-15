ISG students taste life in Canada

MUSCAT: A delegation of 7 students from Indian School Al Ghubra — Anjali Deepak, Chetas Purohit, Dev Thakkar, Manaya Mediratta, Rishab Mohanty, Saloni Rath and Vibhu Adhikari — accompanied by Principal Papri Ghosh attended the Round Square International Conference held at the Lower Canada College in September at Montreal. The theme of the conference was ‘Bring Your Difference’. They stayed with local families and acquainted themselves with the Canadian way of life.

Related