ISG students at leadership camp

Muscat: Aban Bin Samuel, Linges Naraian, Nakul Mahesh, Nyonika Crisha and Uday Pisharody of Indian School Ghubra, accompanied by their teacher, Neena Seth, attended the Round Square Leadership training programme organised by Doon School at Dehradun from October 4 to 7. The camp commenced with a tour of the sprawling campus followed by an orientation session. During the session, the students got to know their peers from 15 other schools. The students were mesmerised by the natural beauty of the place which was surrounded by dense forest and a river flowing through it. They were engaged in activities to help boost self-confidence and overcome fear.

