ISG primary kids mark annual day

MUSCAT: The Primary Wing of Indian School Al Ghubra celebrated the Annual Day on October 9 . MP Vinoba, Education Advisor — Board of Directors, Indian Schools in Oman was the Chief Guest. He highlighted the quality education provided by the school and it being the first to introduce Smart Boards in classrooms. He also wished the school greater success in the years to come. Vinoba also spoke of the influence of electronic gadgets on today’s children and urged the parents to restrict its use. He advised them to spend quality time with their children and work towards bringing out their hidden talents.

