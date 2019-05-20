ISFU, PDO sign lean business agreement

MUSCAT: The Implementation Support and Follow-Up Unit (ISFU) is joining forces with Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) in the deployment of Lean methodology to help drive business efficiency.

This comes as part of both parties’ endeavours to foster the relationship between the government and private sectors based on mutual interests. The collaboration focuses on improving the processes for business start-ups, with a view to position Oman as an attractive environment for business and investment.

The five-year agreement confirming this commitment was signed at an official ceremony at the ISFU head office in Muscat on Monday by Dr Khamis al Jabri, ISFU Chairman and Raoul Restucci, PDO Managing Director.

A number of cross sector ministries and public institutions concerned with the investment sector, such as Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Manpower, Ministry of Housing, Ministry of Finance and Muscat Municipality, will collaborate with ISFU and PDO to make this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) successful.

Under the terms of the agreement, a joint team will be formed to develop a roadmap and comprehensive work plan to ensure implementation and measure the key indicators.

The programme relies on “Lean,” a methodology aiming to enhance efficiency and cut waste, and it is part of PDO’s commitment to share its best practises in this regards with the government sector. It will also develop local Lean talents to adopt the Lean methodology and take it forward in select institutes. Raoul Restucci, PDO Managing Director who is directly steering the Lean Continuous Improvement change programme said: “PDO is delighted to work with ISFU which is playing a vital role in shaping Oman’s future. By deploying the Lean methodology and working with the government, I am very confident that we can improve the process of setting up businesses and encourage both domestic and foreign investment.”

PDO began its Lean journey in 2009 as a response to increasing levels of complexity and rising costs. To date, over 500 managers have been trained in Lean leadership behaviours and an estimated around RO 0.5 billion generated in terms of additional value, cost reductions and avoidance through its deployment across its business.

Lean Continuous Improvement is an important part of PDO’s commitment to supporting the sustainable development of the Sultanate. The Company continues to host and share best practises with public and private sector organisations, consistent with its commitment to create value beyond its natural business boundaries.

The initiative came as an effort from ISFU to improve the targeted processes of the business environment sector and to support the improvement of some of the key ease of doing business indictors at the Sultanate with the relevant governmental entities. — ONA

