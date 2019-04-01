ISD SMC holds Cognizance Day

MUSCAT: The School Management Committee of Indian School Darsait organised Cognizance Day 2019 — a very special occasion to honour the staff of the school. It was the maiden programme of such an intent and magnitude in the history of ISD.

Ajit Vasudevan, Convener and Head of Academic Subcommittee, SMC extended a warm welcome by explicitly relating and connecting thought-provoking instances and ideas from everyday life situations to that of a life of a visionary teacher.

Jaikish Pavithran, President, SMC praised the contributions of all over the years and for successfully completing yet another academic year. He thanked the retiring teachers namely Ashalatha C P, P V Gopinathan, and James Chacko for their wonderful contributions to the school and the community. He also hoped that the entire staff who are the pillars of the school would continue their dedicated service with added zeal in the days to come.

Blessy Diana Shijin, Member, SMC who compered the programme called upon the Principal, Vice Principals and other administrators who in turn received token of appreciation from the President while the staff members collected their certificate of appreciation from the President and other esteemed members of SMC.

Dr Sridevi P Thashnath, Principal, who proposed vote of thanks, expressed her gratitude to the SMC and specially the President for conceiving such an idea of ‘Cognizance Day’ and organising the same in a unique manner.

The principal highlighted the authenticity and sincerity of the entire ISD family and intensified the very reason behind ISD as the most preferred Community Schools in Oman. The felicity of music rendered by Suresh K Nair, Sandhya, Swapna Nair, Harikrishnan P and SMC President, Jaikish held the audience spellbound.

