ISC’s Urdu poetry fest on Friday

Muscat: Mushaira 2018 – an annual Urdu poetry fest – will be held at Al Bustan Palace on Friday. The event is organised by the Urdu Wing of the Indian Social Club. Mohammad Faizi, Convener of the Urdu Wing, said the event will feature prominent poets, notably Waseem Barelvi, Lata Haya, Manzar Bhopali, Manish Shula, Nadeem Farrukh, Mehshar Afridi and Chandni Pandey. Syed Salman, Cultural Head of the Urdu Wing, said: “Mushaira unites the audience through poetry; Mushaira is in fact a poetic symposium which helps in advancing a multi-cultural and multi-ethnic image of Urdu. This year, we are honouring those working for the development of Urdu. The list includes Prof Shehpar Rasool and Qaiser Khalid (who is IG of Police in Mumbai).

Related