ISC poetry group marks International Women’s Day

MUSCAT: Poetry and Literary Group (PLG) of the Indian Social Club marked the International Women’s Day with the recitation of poems based on the theme ‘women’, sensitising the audience to their plight.

Asha Mishra, a Sahitya Academy award winner, and Dr Rajyashree N Kutty, a specialist surgeon and member of the board of directors of Oman Cancer Society, were the guests of honour.

Around 30 poets, most of them women, presented their insightful poems. While some poems glorified the compassionate and motherly instincts of women and extolled their powers, others focused on cruelty shown to them by society.

Abir Nayyar Ansari, Rajni Singh, Dr Shalini Kumar, Avdhesh Rana, Aiman Ambrin, Simmi Kumari, Gita Nair, Manorama Singh, Praveen Singh, Shalini Garg, Dr Neetu Chabaria, Jagdish Mehta, Dr Jayachandran V P, Mohammad Moizuddin, Mohiuddin Waris, Dr Ritu Bali, Reenu Bhola Mohammad Bakhtiar, Habib Nadim, Sonia Kumar, Sangeeta Kundnani, M Nayyar Umar, Avinash Kumar Mathur, M Tufail Ahmad and Dr Tulika Mishra entertained the audience for three hours.

Amit Sijaria, Vibha Tiwari and Malina Ghosh made their debut as poets on the stage of PLG and got a huge round of applause for their beautifully penned thoughts on the topic.

Tufail Ahmad, PLG coordinator, welcomed the guests. Dr Tulika Mishra, the Master of Ceremony, with her intermittent quotes and poems of celebrated poets won the hearts of the poets and the audience.

PLG also showcased the paintings of Deepa, Nirupama Ashok, Poornima Vijaykumar, Krishna S and Nirmala Ragu on the theme ‘women’.

Dr Rajyashree N Kutty addressed the audience stressing on the importance of physical well-being of women and urged men to take care of their female relatives for a smoother and happier life.

