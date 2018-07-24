IS makes comeback in Iraq with switch to guerrilla tactics

BAQUBA, Iraq: Months after Iraq declared victory over IS, its fighters are making a comeback with a scatter-gun campaign of kidnap and killing.

With their dreams in the Middle East now dead, IS has switched to hit-and-run attacks aimed at undermining the government in Baghdad, according to military, intelligence and government officials. IS was reinventing itself months before Baghdad announced in December that it had defeated the group, according to intelligence officials who said it would adopt guerrilla tactics when it could no longer hold territory.

Iraq has now seen an increase in kidnappings and killings, mainly in the provinces of Kirkuk, Diyala, and Salahuddin, since it held an election in May, indicating the government will come under renewed pressure from a group that once occupied a third of the country during a three-year reign of terror. Last month saw at least 83 cases of kidnap, murder or both in the three provinces. Most occurred on a highway connecting Baghdad to Kirkuk province. In May, the number of such incidents in that area was 30, while in March it was seven, according to Hisham al Hashimi, an expert on IS who advises the Iraqi government.

In one incident on June 17, three men were kidnapped by IS militants disguised as policemen at a checkpoint on the highway.

Ten days later their mutilated corpses were discovered, rigged with explosives to kill anyone who found them.

Speaking in the holy city of Kerbala surrounded by children wearing photos of their slain fathers around their necks, Bassem Khudair, a relative of the men, said security forces were uncooperative.

He had implored the soldiers who found the men’s bullet-ridden car to pursue the kidnappers but was refused.

“We went alone, bearing personal responsibility, as three of our own had been taken and we couldn’t just watch,” he said. “Six of us, all civilians, walked for about 10 or 12 km. We found their documents scattered on the ground as we walked.”

The next day, he received a phone call from his brother. The men were alive but held by IS.

One of the kidnappers had said they would be executed if the government did not release all female prisoners.

The kidnapper then called Khudair daily.

Khudair informed the government but none of Iraq’s intelligence agencies offered to trace the caller’s location, he said. Ten days later, the kidnapper told Khudair the men were dead.

Military commanders in the provinces of Diyala and Salahuddin ducked responsibility for retrieving the bodies. Diyala Provincial Council Chairman Ali al Dani said the advantage currently lay with IS. “The terrorists now are moving in small groups that are hard to track. Intelligence work is needed,” he said.

“The situation is confusing, and the reason is the chaos within the security forces. There isn’t one command leading security in the province. This strengthens IS,” said Salahuddin Provincial Council Chairman Ahmed al Kareem.

That kind of disarray among the security forces has allowed IS to stage a comeback, according to military, police, intelligence, and local elected officials.

They said poor coordination, meagre support from the central government, and a culture of avoiding responsibility are hindering efforts to contain the group, which continues to stage a steady stream of lower-level attacks in addition to the spike in kidnap and murder.

A military spokesman did not respond to phone calls and written requests for comment.

The US-led coalition fighting IS said in a statement that it “has no safe haven in Iraq”.

The militants have regrouped in the Hemrin mountain range in the northeast, which extends from Diyala, on the border with Iran, crossing northern Salahuddin and southern Kirkuk, and overlooks Iraq’s main highway. Officials describe the area as a “triangle of death”. Military and intelligence officials gave varying estimates of how many IS fighters remain active in Iraq. Hashimi puts the number at more than 1,000, with around 500 in desert areas and the rest in the mountains. Al Qaeda once held sway over most of Iraq’s areas until it was beaten by US and Iraqi troops and their tribal allies during the “surge” campaign of 2006-2007. — Reuters