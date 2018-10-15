IRU World Congress to position Oman as globally recognised logistics hub

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty, the International Road Transport Union (IRU) World Congress brings together leaders from businesses and governments to network, debate and solve road transport and trade challenges.

Organised by the IRU and hosted by ASYAD in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport and Communications, the three-day congress will take place at the Oman Exhibition and Convention Centre from November 6-8, 2018.

“With the rapid evolvement of the road transport industry, due to changing markets and disrupting technologies, it is imperative that we bring together the private and public sector to address the challenges and identify the opportunities.

As an umbrella organisation with the most comprehensive end-to-end logistics solutions in the Middle East, we aim to be part of shaping the future of road transport, which will position the Sultanate as a globally recognised logistics hub, attracting businesses and investors.” said Nabil Salim al Bimani, a member of the IRU World Congress Steering Committee. “The World Congress is the right platform to showcase what ASYAD and the country can offer the global community.”

Centred on real issues and real potential solutions, over 60 industry leaders including Ministers and CEOs have confirmed to speak including José Manuel Durão Barroso, Non-executive Chairman at Goldman Sachs and Former President of the European Commission, Yuwei Li, Director of Sustainable Transport Division at the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), and Nick Earle, IT and transport expert and disruptor.

Also speaking are André Borschberg, Co-Founder, CEO and Pilot of Solar Impulse, Ahmed al Bulushi, CEO of Mwasalat, Abdul Malik al Balushi, CEO at Oman Post Company as well as Emerging Markets Editor and Anchor for CNN Business News John Defterios. MAN’s CEO Joachim Drees, Managing Director at Knowles Transport, Alex Knowles, and Customs and Borders Leader at IBM Norbert Kouwenhoven will also speak in different sessions throughout the event. With such a strong list of speakers, the congress offers a unique platform for top-level networking with global leaders, transport companies, regulators as well as the industry’s major suppliers and users.

Boris Blanche, Managing Director at IRU said: “This year’s theme ‘Innovation on the move’ is an international concept, involving key players, working together across the globe. As the road transport industry becomes increasingly more digital, connected and automated, we realise we are at a crossroads. Which is why we are bringing the road transport industry together in Muscat, with business, government, and thought leaders, to debate the big challenges as well as the big opportunities. Together, with our list of distinguished speakers, we will address the most pressing issues, and give participants the tools to build their business strategy to develop those opportunities.”

The comprehensive programme includes more than 20 interactive sessions along with closed ministerial and CEO dialogues focusing on innovation, autonomous road transport, road transport, mobility, and trade. A number of roundtable sessions with high performing professionals will also be held addressing ‘Next Generation Platforms’, ‘Autonomous Road Transport’ and ‘Designing Your Future Workforce’.

Running simultaneously is an exhibition, the innovation alley, and start-up competition.

Innovation Alley will showcase the most innovative companies, entrepreneurs and start-ups in mobility, providing participants with a look into the future of the transport industry. Road Ventures, a sponsor of Innovation Alley, will also organise a competition between the top early-stage start-ups.

Situated at the centre of some of the most dynamic transport and trade corridors in the world, Oman is working on becoming one of the leading logistics players in the coming years. With developments in transportation, trade, and logistics, the country is the ideal host for the 2018 IRU World Congress.