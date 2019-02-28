Head stories 

IRONMAN 70.3 TRIATHLON TODAY

Oman Observer

International triathlon championship Ironman 70.3 will take place on Friday morning with a participation of more than 1,000 competitors from 54 countries. The competitions will be organised by Ironman, a Wanda Sports Holdings Company, together with Triathlon Middle East and supported by the Ministry of Tourism. The athletes will pass through beautiful views of Muscat as they complete a 1.9-km (1.2-mile) swim, 90.1-km (56-mile) bike ride and 21.1-km (13.1-mile) run during the inaugural Ironman 70.3. Ironman 70.3 Oman 2019 offers 55 qualifying slots for the 2019 Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Nice, comprising of 30 age group slots plus 25 qualifying slots for the Women for Tri initiative.

