Iraq crude cargoes sold on DME Auction Platform

Iraq’s National Oil Company (SOMO) sold two cargoes of Basrah crude oil through DME Auctions on Wednesday, achieving premiums above the SOMO Official Selling Price (OSP) for November.

The first cargo auctioned on Wednesday comprised of one million barrels of Basrah Heavy for loading on November 16-18, which was sold at November OSP +$0.11 per barrel.

This was followed by one million barrels of Basrah Light, also loading on November 16-18, which went for a premium of +$0.18 per barrel above the November OSP.

SOMO has auctioned a total of four million barrels of crude through DME Auctions this week, including two million barrels of Basrah Light on Monday, which sold at OSP +$0.20 per barrel.

