Iran’s Foreign Minister Zarif resigns

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, the architect of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, announced his resignation unexpectedly on Monday on Instagram.

“Many thanks for the generosity of the dear and brave people of Iran and its authorities over the past 67 months. I sincerely apologise for the inability to continue serving and for all the shortcomings during my service. Be happy and worthy”, he wrote on his Instagram page jzarif_ir.

Zarif played the lead role in striking the deal under which Iran agreed to curbs on its nuclear program in return for the lifting of international financial sanctions. Reuters