Iranian delegation visits OCCI

MUSCAT: A trade delegation from the Islamic Republic of Iran on Wednesday visited Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) and discussed with them means of enhancing Omani-Iranian relations in industry, investment and economic fields.

The delegation reviewed experiences in the field of developing private sector work and developing trade exchange between the two friendly countries. It also reviewed the mechanisms to establish trade and investment partnerships that will develop the business sector between the two countries.

Qais bin Mohammed al Yousuf, Chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), praised the depth of economic relations and trade between the Sultanate and the Islamic Republic of Iran, noting that the two countries should create the appropriate climate to strengthen economic cooperation between the two sides in various aspects of trade, industry, investment and in the field of services.

Mohsen Zerabi, Chairman of the Iranian-Omani Business Council, Senior Adviser to the Iranian Minister of Commerce, and Industry and head of the Omani- Iranian Joint Chamber stressed the importance of economic relations between the two friendly countries and the need to enhance the level of trade exchange to serve the economic interests of the two countries.

Visual presentations were made on the activities of the Iranian Reserve Fund and the most important investment opportunities in the various economic sectors in Iran.

— ONA

Related