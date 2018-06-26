MUSCAT, JUNE 24—-Backed by the recent bilateral visits to enhance mutual investments and trade relations, a 17-member delegation headed by Doctor Mohammad Shariatmadari, Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade that Islamic Republic of Iran will be visiting the Sultanate today.

The visit, part of a exploring various bilateral avenues to enhance mutual trade and industrial relations, will also be focusing mining as one of the most promising sectors, it is learnt.

The delegation will be hosted by Oman’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the Hotel Grand Hyatt for a two-day discussions and seminar where both local and Iranian companies will showcase their products and services to be exchanged.

Darwish bin Ismail al Balushi, Oman’s Minister responsible for Financial Affairs will deliver the opening speech followed by a detailed trade and business speech by Dr Ali bin Masood al Sunaidi, Oman’s Minister of Trade and Commerce. Qais bin Mohammed Yousuf, representing Chamber of Commerce and Industry will also shed light on the business and economic trends of the Sultanate.

Earlier, a high delegation headed by Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister of Foreign Affairs had visited the Republic of Iran exploring bilateral platforms and opportunities between the Sultanate and Iran in areas of trade, economic and investment cooperation.

The delegation will touch upon the available fields for cooperation between the Sultanate and Iran in the areas of energy, shipping, transport, tourism and banking exchange.

A $60-billion deal was concluded during President Rouhani’s visit to Muscat in 2013 to ship 20 million cubic metres per day of Iranian gas to Oman for a period of 25 years.

The two countries signed another deal in 2007 to build an LNG plant in Oman to process the Iranian gas.