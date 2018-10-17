Iranian business delegation visits PEIE

An Iranian business delegation yesterday visited the headquarters of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (PEIE) at the Knowledge Oasis Muscat. The delegation was briefed on the investment climate in the Sultanate and the available opportunities in the various industrial estates which pertain to PEIE in the different governorates of the Sultanate. The delegates were also acquainted with the value adding services offered by PEIE to investors.

The delegates were briefed on the vision of PEIE, which is to enhance the Sultanate’s position as a leading regional centre of manufacturing, ICT, innovation and entrepreneurship excellence, and its mission in attracting industrial investments and providing continued support, through regionally and globally competitive strategies, good infrastructure, value adding services, and easy governmental processes.

PEIE officials underscored the objectives of PEIE, which include attracting foreign investments to the Sultanate and localising the national capital, contributing to stimulate the private sector to achieve sustainable economic and social development, strengthening relations with the concerned authorities to ensure the flow of investment process and overcome any obstacles faced by investors, reinforcing cooperation with related international and regional organisations to boost the exchange of experience, knowledge and techniques used, developing employees’ skills and performance through a set of training programmes, contributing to create new job opportunities, encouraging exports and the establishment of export industries, increasing the market share of locally manufactured products, stimulating the economic sectors in the Sultanate including transport, tourism, banking, among others.

A brief on the technology arm of PEIE — the Knowledge Oasis Muscat, was also given by PEIE officials. The Knowledge Oasis Muscat acts as an ideal environment for the growth and prosperity of companies specialised in the field of Information and Communication Technology in Oman. Moreover, the objectives of PEIE’s investment arm — Shumookh Investment and Services SAOC were highlighted. Shumookh was established in 2010 to develop globally competitive industrial infrastructure in the industrial estates of PEIE and create the best environment for the growth of industries in Oman through the attraction of strategic partnerships to invest and implementation of diverse infrastructure development projects in the industrial estates pertaining to PEIE.

The Iranian delegation was also briefed on Masar Investment Window, which aims at completing license transactions in a fast and effective manner within a relatively short period of time. Masar endeavours at providing a flexible, easy and transparent interaction between the business community and the government bodies, besides providing a reliable and secure environment for the companies to conduct day-to-day transactions with the concerned bodies.

