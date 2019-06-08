Iran says has no plans to leave Opec

GENEVA: Iran has no plans to leave the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec), Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said in an interview published on Saturday. “Iran has no plans to leave Opec… and regrets that some members of Opec have turned this organisation into a political forum for confronting two founding members of Opec, meaning Iran and Venezuela,” Zanganeh told the Iranian news site ICANA.

Last Friday, US President Donald Trump’s administration added Iran’s largest petrochemical holding group to its sanctions list, accusing it of indirectly supporting Tehran’s Revolutionary Guards. Zanganeh was also quoted as saying the US had made it difficult for Iran to sidestep sanctions but it had come up with new ways to circumvent them. “We have thought about confronting America’s actions and constantly have found and will find new ways and anyway this is a war where we are standing strong and will not retreat,” he said, without elaborating. — Reuters