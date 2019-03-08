Region World 

Iran calls UK protection for jailed woman illegal

LONDON: Iran has accused Britain of breaking international law by taking the rare step of granting diplomatic protection to a dual British-Iranian mother jailed in Tehran over spy allegations.
UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Friday that London’s decision to extend the special status to Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was aimed at sending a “very strong message” to Iran. But Iran’s envoy to London said the decision “contravenes international law”.
“UK Govt’s extension of diplomatic protection to Ms Zaghari contravenes int’l law. Govts may only exercise such protection for own nationals,” Hamid Baeidinejad tweeted late on Thursday.
“As UK Govt is acutely aware, Iran does not recognise dual nationality. Irrespective of UK residency, Ms Zaghari thus remains Iranian,” he wrote.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe has suffered from a range of health issues since being arrested while leaving Tehran after taking her infant daughter on a family visit in April 2016.
She was sentenced to five years for allegedly trying to topple the Iranian government. She has denied the charges. — AFP

