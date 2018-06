MUSCAT: The Board of Directors of the Institute of Public Administration (IPA) on Monday held its 1st meeting for 2018 under the chairmanship of Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service, IPA Board Chairman. The meeting’s agenda included reviewing the follow-up report on the implementation of its decisions taken at the first meeting in 2018. It also reviewed the circular on the IPA performance indicators in the first half of the training year 2018 in consultancy management, training, research and administrative data management fields. It also reviewed the report on the training activity during the first half of the training year 2018.

The report pointed out that IPA implemented 63 programmes including 15 special and 48 general programmes. The number of participants at these programmes from the different public state administrative organisations stood at 1,356. The BoD also reviewed the report on the performance of the consultancy management department, which provides administrative advice that contributes to administrative development and promoting the institutional performance at the public and private organisations. The BoD also discussed the efforts made to develop work at the IPA, the stages completed, the target during the year and the projects related to IPA 2020 strategy. The Board also discussed other items on the agenda and took appropriate decisions in their regard. — ONA