MUSCAT: The Institute of Public Administration (IPA) organised a specialised meeting on Wednesday for the under-secretaries and equivalents on ‘Strengthening the governmental institutional performance’.

The aim of the meeting was to unify the visions and directions on the distribution of performance in the units of the administrative system of the state by focusing on a number of themes, the most important of which are the comparison of the traditional and modern role of governments, the required transformation, the challenges of enhancing government performance, the role of legislation, organisational intent, decision-making and human capital strategies and policies.

Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service and Chairman of the Board of Directors of IPA, said that the directives of His Majesty always emphasise on the need to strengthen the government agencies to perform and facilitate their services, thanks to these directives in keeping with global developments in enhancing governmental performance.

He considered this meeting to be of importance through the examination of the most successful and recent experiences and international management practices, consultation and exchange of ideas and experiences in upgrading the governmental system of work, especially with the participation of more than 60 government officials from the administrative senior officials, at the level of under-secretaries and their equivalents.

Sayyid Zaki bin Hilal al Busaidi, Executive Chairman, IPA, stressed the importance of this meeting with the presence of administrative senior officials from the under-secretaries and their equivalents.

— ONA

