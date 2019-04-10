IoT Laboratory opens at SQU

MUSCAT: The Internet of Things (IoT) Laboratory of the Communication & Information Research Centre (CIRC) at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) was opened on Wednesday at a function held under the patronage of Dr Hamad bin Salim al Rawahi, Executive President of the Telecommunication Regulatory Authority. The IoT Lab is set up at SQU with the support of Omantel and Momkin companies with the aim of transforming SQU campus into a leading developer and exporter of smart campus solutions in the region by 2022 by utilising ICT and other technologies.

The IoT lab at SQU will support the development of Smart City solutions in order to improve the quality of life of Omani citizens. It will use, develop, test, study and conduct researches in the Internet of Things and related domains.

The lab aims to act as a platform for the development of different vertical applications that are also dedicated to other research areas of the university. The lab is equipped with sufficient advanced resources including computers, switches, access points, smart board and others to conduct research and run most of the software scenarios, software development and testing.

The IoT lab has different IoT tools including Arduino kit, Raspberry-Pi 3 kot, IoTfy simulator, Open Rex and more. In the current IoT lab setting, each student has an access to a workstation, and the instructor can provide instruction to many students at a time.

