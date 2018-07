CASABLANCA: The Sultanate and the Kingdom of Morocco discussed in Casablanca the ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries and to benefit from the investment opportunities available in the tourism and aviation sectors.

This came during the talks session held on the sidelines of inaugurating Oman Air’s Muscat-Casablanca route.

The Omani side was headed by Ahmed bin Nasser al Mehrzi, Minister of Tourism, while the Moroccan side was headed by Mohammed Sajid, Moroccan Minister of Tourism, Air Transport, Crafts and Social Economy.

The session reviewed the agreement signed between the Sultanate and the Kingdom of Morocco since 1985 in the field of regulating airspace services and the memorandum of understanding signed between the two sides in 2007, according to which the national carrier in both countries is entitled to conduct an unlimited number of flights for passengers and goods.

The session also discussed means to increase investment in tourism sector and how to benefit from these agreements.

The minister stressed the desire of the two sides to develop areas of cooperation in the tourism and aviation sectors, adding that the inauguration of Oman Air Muscat-Casablanca direct route will open great horizons in cooperation, whether by exchanging visits or increasing the number of tourists from both countries and other countries via Oman Air.

On his turn, the Moroccan minister praised the good relations between the two brotherly countries.

He expressed the hope that the direct route of Oman Air to Morocco will enhance areas of cooperation in the fields of tourism and aviation.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed bin Nasser al Zaabi, CEO of the Public Authority for Civil Aviation, Abdullah bin Ubaid al Hinai, the Sultanate’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco, and a number of officials.

From the Moroccan side, the meeting was attended by the Director-General of the Civil Aviation in Morocco, Director of the Moroccan Air Transport and Customs, and Director of the Moroccan Ministry of Tourism in Casablanca. — ONA

