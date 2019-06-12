Investments in Samayil Industrial City top RO 80m

Muscat, JUNE 12 – The foundation stone for a new administration and facility building at Samayil Industrial City — administered by the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) — was laid yesterday under the auspices of Dr Khalifa bin Hamad al Saadi, Governor of Al Dakhiliyah, and in the presence of Hilal bin Hamad al Hasani, Chief Executive Officer of Madayn. Speaking at the event, Eng Dawood bin Salim al Hadabi, Director General of Samayil Industrial City, noted that the administration and facility building will provide a range of services and facilities required by the investors.

“In order to meet the requirements of the investors, the building will offer a variety of services under one roof and will include the administration of Samayil Industrial City as well. This will make the services be provided in an effective and fast manner,” Al Hadabi said, adding: “The building will offer a range of services associated with the industrial work including space dedicated to public and private bodies, commercial stores, banks, international cafes and restaurants, space for telecom companies, rental space, among other services.”

Al Hadabi added that Samayil Industrial City has witnessed remarkable development during the last period as the volume of investment has touched nearly RO 80 million and the localised projects has reached 176.

“Moreover, the number of workforce in the industrial city has increased to more than 1,043, with an Omanisation rate touching 29 per cent. These figures are expected to increase once several factories enter the production phase as they are now under construction. Work on these projects is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of this year. Besides, completion of infrastructure work this year shall contribute to an increase in the number of localised companies, attract more foreign companies, and consequently offer job opportunities for the nationals from the Wilayat of Samayil and the nearby wilayats as well,” he remarked.

According to its director general, Samayil Industrial City aims at providing a number of services within the industrial city in cooperation with partners from the public and private sectors. These services include residential project for the workforce, civil defence centre to enhance the safety of facilities, a building of check-up service for expatriate employees, among other services.

Samayil Industrial City is divided into several sectors for the localisation of a number of industries. The industrial city embraces food industry, plastic materials industry, steel industry; marble industry; building materials industry; and other industries comprising chemicals, glass, wood, fiberglass, and supporting services sector (e.g. warehouses).

