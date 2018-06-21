Intl training programme for students

MUSCAT: Oman Authority for Partnership for Development (OAPFD) on Thursday launched the second session of the International Training Programme, which provides specialised training for university students at major international companies.

The two-month training programme provides students with the opportunity to work for major companies. The training will enhance students’ practical and specialised skills that qualify them to enter the labour market. The training also enhances students’ self-confidence and communication skills.

The second session of the training programme includes 11 male and female students of the College of Engineering and the College of Economy and Political Sciences at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), besides two students who have received scholarships from the Ministry of Higher Education to study in the US and two students who have received scholarships from Oman university project to study in the United Kingdom.

The programme, being held in cooperation with the Omani Astronomical Association, also sends four candidates for training at Colorado University as part of Inspire Programme which aims at developing innovators and creators in the field of innovation and space science.

The second session includes training at FNSS of Turkey, STEYR of Austria, Denel of South Africa and LENCO of the US. A report will be submitted at the end of the training to evaluate the efficiency of the programme and how far students benefited from it.

It is part of the youth skills development programme, whose first session was launched in 2017 in cooperation with SQU. It sent 10 students in cooperation with FNSS, STEYER and OXEA. — ONA

