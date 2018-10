Muscat: Total Internet subscriptions, excluding active mobile subscriptions, surged by 14.8 per cent in the Sultanate at 403,233 by the end of September 2018, up from 351,335 by the end of December 2017. Of this, fixed broadband Internet connections, which have more than 256 kilobytes speed, increased by 14.9 per cent to 400,964 by the end of September 2018, compared to the end of December 2017. — ONA

