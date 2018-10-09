Local Main 

Internet services may be affected on October 11: TRA

Muscat: Internet Services in Oman will be affected on Thursday (October 11) due to some updates to the DNS servers. These updates have been planned by Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN).

TRA said in a statement that it has been coordinating with the Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to make sure that the system can be handle the automated update process.

Users should contact the ISPs in case of any any difficulty in accessing the Internet or websites.

 

 

