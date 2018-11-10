International training course for basketball coaches concludes in Muscat

MUSCAT, Nov 10 – The Oman Basketball Association (OBA) concluded its International Training Course (Level-1) for coaches. The course which lasts for five days was held from November 5 to 10th and recorded participation of 25 coaches. Farid Khamis al Zadjali, chairman of OBA attended the final day of course and in presence of Asad Mubarek al Hasani at the indoor subsidiary court in the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex. The OBA chairman began the final ceremony by welcoming all the participants of the course and appreciated their discipline and positive interaction during the theoretical and practical sessions of the course.

He added that the course was essential for all the attendees as it clears different points and boosts the technical knowledge as per the latest updated handball standards and laws. He thanked and appreciated the positive efforts that came by the international trainer of the course and his best ways to deliver the outcomes of course to the participants during the theoretical and practical sessions. “OBA will continue conducting such courses that will benefit our national coaches and spread their technical capabilities to be at mature level to lead clubs and national teams. OBA had a good relationship with Asian Federation and there were some relevant courses held in Muscat namely Solidarity Olympic course and Asian ranking coaching course level,” OBA chairman concluded.

Fadi Adnan, the international trainer, stated that the handball in the Sultanate is developing gradually with the team work philosophy by Oman Handball Association. Also, he admired the strong relationship between OBA and Asian Federation to conduct such top training courses including level-1. “Three main subjects where I focused at the training course including developing the coach and as well as the player and handball teams while the last part was building technical tactics during defending and attacking. Also, the best ways to enable the talented players and prepared them for top technical levels,” Fadi Adnan concluded.

