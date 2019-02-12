International maritime exercise concludes

karachi: The Royal Navy of Oman concluded its participation in the International Maritime Exercise (Aman 19) in Karachi on Tuesday. The concluding ceremony was presided over by Dr Arif Rahman Alawi, President of Pakistan and other guests, who witnessed spectacular sea manoeuvres in the North Arabian Sea. The theme of the exercise was “Together for Peace.’’ Ships, helicopters, special forces and observers from 46 countries participated in the exercise. Al Rahmani vessel of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) took part in the exercise. The ceremony was attended by the Pakistani Minister of Defence, PM of Sindh Province, First Chief of Staff of the Pakistani Navy, commanders of the Pakistani armed forces, ambassadors and diplomats.

