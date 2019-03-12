International hyperbaric medicine conference starts on April 11

MUSCAT, MARCH 12 – His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tareq al Said, Chairman of The Research Council (TRC), will preside over the National Hyperbaric Medicine Conference at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre from April 11 to 13. Organised as part of the first of its kind Multi Disciplinary Conference titled “2nd Royal Hospital International Conference”, the National Hyperbaric Conference will shed more light on the treatment method that primarily focuses on regulating the oxygen intake of the patients. “We will have participation of 20 departments, there will be 17 workshops, 101 sessions, 328 lectures and 351 speakers,” said Dr Basim bin Jafar al Bahrani, director of National Oncology Centre and chairman of the organising committee of the conference said.

Speaking to the Observer, Dr Adil al Khusaibi, Hyperbaric Specialist said that doctors and other medical specialists from across the country will highly benefit from the conference which is an attempt to open doors to the world. “Hyperbaric medicine is relatively new to the country and a major stride was made in this area with the first National Hyperbaric Medicine Centre opened in Bausher last year”, he said, adding, “Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is the main method to treat several conditions, including blockage of blood vessels by bubbles, acute poisoning by carbon monoxide gas and decompression sickness, which affects divers and the like.”