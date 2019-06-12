International Day of Yoga on June 21 at OCEC

Muscat, June 12 – Embassy of India, Muscat, will celebrate the annual International Day of Yoga in Oman on June 21 with support and participation of the Government of Oman, numerous yoga organisations as well as yoga teachers and practitioners.

On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly had approved Resolution 69/131, declaring June 21 as the “International Day of Yoga”. The international community has since been celebrating IDY with great enthusiasm.

Last year, the embassy celebrated the 4th International Day of Yoga, where, under one roof, approximately 5,000 Omani, Indian and other yoga enthusiasts, practitioners and beginners practiced yoga. Similar yoga sessions were also held in other wilayats, such as Salalah, Suhar and Sur. They achieved success in disseminating the benefits of yoga amongst the Omani citizens and expatriates alike.

Like in earlier years, this year to the Embassy of India, Muscat, will be celebrating the 5th IDY on June 21, which will include a mega yoga session, based on a common yoga protocol, comprising simple and easy yoga postures, which can even be performed by persons not familiar with yoga, under the guidance of qualified instructors.

The embassy has also been associated with a number of yoga organisations from Oman to organise numerous curtain raiser yoga sessions to IDY 2019.

The 5th IDY will be held at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre from 1900 hrs.

The doors will open at 1800 hrs and all the participants are to be seated by 1845 hrs.

Yoga t-shirts and yoga mats will be distributed to the participants at the venue.

Organisations and individuals, including Omani nationals, Indians and other expatriates, who want to participate, are requested to register on https://www.indemb-oman.gov.in/ or contact the embassy at Tel: 24684514/ 24684517 and e-mail: indembassy.muscat@mea.gov.in.

