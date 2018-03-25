International conference on personal data begins

MUSCAT: The two-day international conference on ‘Personal Data’, organised by the Middle East Consultancy and Study Center in partnership with the Information Technology Authority, was opened on Sunday under the auspices of Sayyid Saud bin Hilal al Busaidy, Minister of State and Governor of Muscat.

The conference, at which a number of academicians and experts in personal data, will cover a number of important themes, such as legal protection for personal information, modern technologies and their effect on personal data, the information credulity and the protection of personal data on the Internet.

While delivering the keynote speech, Dr Ali bin Suhail Tabuk, CEO of Middle East Consultancy and Study Center, said that the conference will touch on a number of very sensitive issues, such as projection of personal data in the Arab states and European Union, as well as the new laws for regularising personal data.

Dr Badr bin Salim al Mantheri, Director-General of the Information Security at ITA, delivered a working paper on ‘Information Security and Protection of Personal Data on the Internet.’

He highlighted the importance of protecting personal data and ensuring privacy.

He also shed light on the rapid developments in IT&C and the spread of smart devices and Internet of things.

The opening ceremony, which was held at Crowne Plaza Hotel at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre was attended by Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service, and a number of experts and specialists in the field of personal data projection. — ONA

