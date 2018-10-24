International Award for SQU academician

Muscat: Dr Sulaiman Mohammed al Balushi, Dean of the College of Education at Sultan Qaboos University, has received the “Outstanding Reviewer Award” by the International Journal of Science and Mathematics Education (IJSME). IJSME is an international refereed journal, which is indexed in Web of Science and Scopus. IJSME is governed by a prestigious editorial board of distinguished researchers from well known universities in countries such as the USA, Europe, Australia and Taiwan.

Dr Al Balushi has been selected by IJSME’s Editorial Board to serve as reviewer for its research papers since 2015. This selection came as a result of his distinguished research and publication record. He has been reviewing a wide range of research contributions submitted to IJSME. The “Outstanding Reviewer Award” honours the elite contributions to the research reviewing system and highly recognises the outstanding reviewing performance of those who display an exceptional reviewing service. Dr Al Balushi has won different awards in teaching, research and postgraduate supervision. He has published several research papers in local, regional and international refereed academic journals. — ONA

