Interline pacts to build Oman’s air cargo potential

A number of government and public sector stakeholder institutions that are part of Oman’s strategically important aviation industry have come together to support the Sultanate’s aspirations to evolve into an attractive regional hub for air cargo services.

In addition to supporting investments in comprehensive air cargo infrastructure in Muscat and other key locations across the country, these stakeholders are now collaborating to ensure there is ample capacity for air freight on board regional and international airlines serving Omani airports. The goal for the Sultanate, represented by Oman Aviation Group — the nation’s aviation services flagship — is to secure agreements with carriers serving Oman and thereby create robust underpinnings for the growth of air cargo — both inbound and outbound.

Helping bring all of the stakeholders together in progressing the roll-out of the Air Cargo Interline Agreements initiative is the Implementation Support and Follow-up Unit (ISFU) — a task force set up under the auspices of the Diwan of Royal Court to facilitate the speedy execution of a wide array of projects deemed essential to accelerating the nation’s economic diversification.

“An interline agreement with other airlines is a key enabler of a strong air cargo ecosystem that ensures seamless and cost-effective air cargo transactions across the world,” explained ISFU in an update on this initiative. “The key target of this initiative is to identify cargo routes where Oman Air does not fly, or does not run to full capacity. Once identified, to engage with the relevant stakeholders to assess existing interline agreements and connections for air cargo and identify gaps between demand and supply as well as identify potential interline agreement partners to enhance Oman Air cargo connectivity.”

An air cargo interline agreement, says ISFU, will open new markets and enable air cargo growth through Oman’s airports to new destinations, enhance Oman Air’s connectivity cost effectively beyond the current network, recapture air cargo leakage in the neighbouring countries and increase the competitiveness of Oman Air for timely delivery of perishables through improved connection times.

Oman Aviation Group has appointed consultants to advise on the roadmap for signing interline pacts with regional and international carriers serving Omani airports. Other stakeholders participating in the initiative are the Ministry of Transport and Communication (MoTC) and Oman Air.

