MUSCAT: Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior, has issued ministerial decision No 44/2019 on the guidelines and procedures for the campaign for Majlis Ash’shura ninth term elections.

The application for a licence to place a billboard should be submitted to the chairman of the election committee in the wilayat. The content of billboard should be attached along with the municipality’s approval and a payment receipt. The candidate should sign a pledge to instal the billboards in accordance with the standards and conditions set by the municipal authorities and to remove them at his own cost 24 hours prior to the voting date. The election committee in the wilayat should process the application within five days of its submission. The committee also determines the place where the billboards should be placed.

Billboards should only have the picture of the candidate, his full name, address, curriculum vitae (CV), and academic and practical qualifications. The maximum number of billboards for each candidate is 15. The billboards should meet the specifications set by the municipality. The size of the poster fixed depends on the size of the existing advertising boards in the wilayat, the specifications and the conditions set by the municipality.

The candidate should submit an application for brochures to the chairman of the election committee along with an attachment containing the proposed shape of the brochures and the content and sentences that will be written in them.

The candidate should sign a pledge to remove the brochures 24 hours prior to the date of voting.

The application should be processed within five days from the date of submission. The brochures should only have the picture of the candidate, his/her full name, address and curriculum vitae.

The candidates may also submit an application to the chairman of the election committee for announcement in the local newspapers. The announcement should contain only the candidate’s name, his/her photo and a brief account about the candidate and his vision to serve his/her wilayat.

The candidate may submit application to the chairman of the election committee for a meeting with the voters. The candidate can meet with the voters in clubs, the premises of the Omani Women’s Association. The subject of the meetings should be within the context of the candidate’s electoral campaign.

Each candidate should deposit RO 100 in the account of the Ministry of Interior as fee for the electoral campaign. An amount of RO 150 should be deposited in the account of the respective municipality refundable on removal of the billboards and brochures prior to the date of voting.

— ONA

Related