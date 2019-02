Muscat: Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior, received Dr Mohammed Ali Koman, Secretary-General of the Arab Interior Ministers Council, at his office on Sunday. The Secretary-General’s visit is part of the preparations for the 36th session of the Arab Interior Ministers Council. The meeting was attended by Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidy, Under-Secretary, Ministry of Interior. — ONA

