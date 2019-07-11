Local 

Interior Minister invited to attend Seoul safety expo

Oman Observer ,

MUSCAT: Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior, received a written message from Chin Young, Minister of Interior and Safety in the Republic of Korea, inviting him to attend Korea Innovative Safety & Security Expo 2019, due to be held in the Korean capital, Seoul. This came when Sayyid Al Busaidy received at the General Diwan of the Ministry on Thursday Kim Chang Kyu, appointed-ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the Sultanate. — ONA

