Interior minister attends tunis meet

TUNIS: The Sultanate is taking part in the 36th session of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers which began on Sunday at the headquarters of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers in the Tunisian capital Tunis under the auspices of the Tunisian President, Beji Caid Essebsi. The Sultanate’s delegation is headed by Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior. The session looks into ways of fostering Arab cooperation against terrorism, organised crime, cybercrime, human trafficking and illegal immigration. — ONA

