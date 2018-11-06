Inter-school football festival

MUSCAT, NOV 6 – As many as 400 students took part in the Football festival for students over 10 years of age organised by Ministry of Sports Affairs represented by Sports Activities Directorate. The event which is held in Al Amal club saw the participation of 23 schools and included different training stations to get the required technical skills of football. The football festival in its tenth edition supervised by coach Tamer Mustafa, Abdulhadi Mustafa and Mohammed al Ameen. “This kind of festivals are very essential as it helps the students with much more technical skills. Also, it is the initiation of the students to the football world and learn the basics. Moreover, it is a good opportunity to instil a football culture on the mind of the kids at this age and explore the best candidates for future,” Hisham al Adwani, Director of Omantel League at Oman Football Association (OFA), said.

