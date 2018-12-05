Intentional arson a punishable crime

Muscat, Dec 5 – The Public Prosecution warned miscreants against indulging in vandalism and said intentionally setting fire to property owned by others is a punishable crime, including imprisonment of up to five years. It said citizens and residents can’t be absolved of legal liability for lack of knowledge of laws in Oman, especially in the event of committing acts that violate laws. If such acts endanger people’s lives, the penalty will be increased to 15 years of prison, said the Public Prosecution. If the incident leads to death of a person, the penalty will be harsher under Articles 154 and 156 of the Penal Code, including the death sentence or absolute (life) imprisonment.

On cybercrimes, the Public Prosecution said giving out any information or data about you or your employer or home to any anonymous person through communication, social networking sites or any other means is a misuse. It also said the court may, upon conviction for crime or misdemeanour, can ask the defendant to perform public service. If he fails to comply, it may order his imprisonment for up to one month under Articles 57, 61 and 62 of the Penal Code.

Vinod Nair