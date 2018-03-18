Head stories 

Institute to train energy professionals opens

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The Oman Oil and Gas Institute (instOG), a first-of-its-kind institute for the training and development of professionals in energy sector in the Sultanate, was on Sunday inaugurated by His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tareq al Said, Adviser to His Majesty the Sultan and Chairman of The Research Council (TRC). It was built at a cost of RO 7 million.
HH Sayyid Shihab also opened at the same institute laboratories for energy and mining sectors.
HH Sayyid Shihab said instOG is an addition to educational institutes. It is also a qualitative
addition to the oil and gas sector and will contribute to promoting innovation and specialised education.

