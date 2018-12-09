Install fire equipment or face imprisonment, fine

Muscat: Oman’s Public Prosecution has reiterated that the non-compliance to purchase a fire extinguisher is punishable by up to one month imprisonment and a fine of RO 200.

Article 159 of the Penal Code states that the equipment must be installed as per the guidelines and in a ready to use condition.

On Thursday, a house fire resulted in a serious injury to a citizen and moderate injury to an African expatriate (housemaid) in the Mawelah area of Seeb . According to the sources, a gas cylinder explosion led to the incident.

Firefighters also managed to control a fire in a house in Sahlnout district

of Salalah, without recording injuries.

According to National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), 13

fire-related cases were reported every day on average in 2017.

A total of 4,748 cases were handled by the PACDA in the Sultanate in 2017, of which 26 per cent were in the residential areas.



Apart from the financial loss due to damage to property, such incidents also put human lives at risk.

The total number of fire incidents dropped by 591 in 2017, compared with 4,157 cases in 2016 (3,684 in 2015). Nineteen people died and 59 were injured.