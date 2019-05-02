Local 

Insight into Islamic thought and civilisation

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The Sultan Qaboos Higher Centre for Culture and Science (SQHCCS) held a talk session on ‘Islamic Thought and Civilisation’ at its headquarters in the Wilayat of Al Seeb on Monday.
In this session, Shaikh Zahir al Abri spoke about a range of themes including: The concept of Islamic thought and civilisation, the foundations of Islamic civilisation, the manifestations and characteristics of Islamic thought, and tolerance among civilisations.
The meeting was attended by Habib bin Mohammed al Riyami, SQHCCS Secretary-General and Hamoud bin Ali al Aysari, SQHCCS Assistant Secretary-General. The session was moderated by Ahmed bin Salim al Kalbani.
— ONA

You May Also Like

Plan on to list local medicinal plants

Mai Al Abri Comments Off on Plan on to list local medicinal plants

ITA issues safety guidelines after Locky ransomware spread

Vinod Nair Comments Off on ITA issues safety guidelines after Locky ransomware spread

Municipality cracks down on littering in public places

Oman Observer Comments Off on Municipality cracks down on littering in public places