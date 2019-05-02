Insight into Islamic thought and civilisation

MUSCAT: The Sultan Qaboos Higher Centre for Culture and Science (SQHCCS) held a talk session on ‘Islamic Thought and Civilisation’ at its headquarters in the Wilayat of Al Seeb on Monday.

In this session, Shaikh Zahir al Abri spoke about a range of themes including: The concept of Islamic thought and civilisation, the foundations of Islamic civilisation, the manifestations and characteristics of Islamic thought, and tolerance among civilisations.

The meeting was attended by Habib bin Mohammed al Riyami, SQHCCS Secretary-General and Hamoud bin Ali al Aysari, SQHCCS Assistant Secretary-General. The session was moderated by Ahmed bin Salim al Kalbani.

— ONA

