Inside Stories by Ithra’a

The ‘Inside Stories’ series by Oman’s inward investment and export promotion agency, Ithra’a, focusing on investment and talent and exploring ways of promoting investment in a digital era held at the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) Training Centre on Tuesday. The expert panel line-up consisted of Sayyid Dr Adham al Said, Founder and CEO, The Firm as moderator; Abdulmalik al Balushi, CEO, Oman Post; Shabib al Maamari, Group Chief, Sector Development and Promotion, Oman Aviation Group; Simon Adcock, General Manager and Country Head of Commercial Banking, HSBC; and Abdulaziz al Raisi, Studies Expert, Officer of the Adviser for Studies and Research, Diwan of the Royal Court.

