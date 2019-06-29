Innovation Centre’s 2nd batch passing out on Monday

Muscat: The Industrial Innovation Centre will host passing out ceremony of the second batch of the Industrial Innovation Specialist Training Programme at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre on Monday. The programme trained 136 Omani youths in industrial innovation and 57 in the product design. A number of the centre’s staff have been trained in Malaysia to gain experience in these areas. The ceremony will be presided over by Dr Hamad bin Said al Aufi, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries. The programme stems from the centre’s belief in the importance of investment in human resources in Oman, and innovation as a fundamental pillar in the knowledge economy and the transfer of technology. The programme started in early 2017 with the training of 93 Omani youths. The ceremony will be accompanied by a presentation of a number of innovative ideas that have emerged from the trainees in the programme, which varied between food and technology. — ONA

