Injaz Oman launches ‘More Than Money’ programme

Injaz Oman continues to organise its various programmes aimed at encouraging the youth and developing their skills, creative talents and leadership abilities to enhance their entry and competition in the labour market with confidence.

In line with this, Injaz Oman has expanded the implementation of its ‘More Than Money’ programme to include its implementation in all governorates of the Sultanate in cooperation with the Meethaq Islamic Banking in Muscat Bank and the Ministry of Education represented by the National Career Guidance Centre, which targets 8,000 students during the academic year 2017-2018.

Injaz Oman recently started to continue the implementation of the programme “More Than Money” in the governorates of Dhofar, Sharqiyah North, Al Dhahirah, and Al Dakhiliyah, after finishing it’s implementation in the governorates of Muscat and north Batinah, targeting 5,486 students during the first and second phases of the programme, with the participation of 185 volunteers.

In addition, a number of training courses were offered to the participating schools’ teachers and volunteers, who numbered 114 volunteers in this version, who will also train the seventh and eighth grade students in the different regions of the Sultanate.

“More Than Money” is to provide consecutive courses for students of selected stages, based on the participatory approach to education, which enhances the participants’ abilities and exchange ideas in an atmosphere that encourages real listening.

The programme covers a range of concepts and skills that are provided to students, teachers and volunteers under the direct supervision of Injaz Oman.

Khaula bint Hamoud al Harthiyah, Chief Executive Officer of Injaz Oman, expressed her delight at the success of the Al Amal School workshop, pointing out that this workshop was one of the most successful and distinctive workshops for the volunteers.

“Through our workshops, we aim to inspire and encourage school students to think creatively and prepare them for the best of success in a global economy. We hope that all future workshops will continue to work at this high level of excellence and interaction.”

“More Than Money” programme is part of the National Initiative for Social Responsibility (Basamat) of Bank Muscat, which comes in implementation of the directives of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos to strengthen the partnership between the public and private sectors and to activate the role of institutions in the activities and activities of the community.

The programme offers a business and economics curriculum for students of the first and second stages, and employs the content of social studies with a focus on mathematics and literacy skills. Where students are encouraged to employ creative thinking in acquiring financial management skills, which emphasises the acquisition of positive attitudes and explore and deepen the practical aspirations of students.

The programme includes two interactive games where students work as individuals first and then as companies. In the end, players travel in a city where they encounter many opportunities to make money, donate, save and spend money, and track their money in their bank accounts. They then develop business plans to create companies based on their personal interests.

