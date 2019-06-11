Injaz Oman announces winners of Student Company Programme 2019

MUSCAT,JUNE 11 – Injaz Oman hosted the grand finale of its flagship Student Company Programme and Competition yesterday at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC). The event was held under the auspices of Sayyid Harib bin Thuwaini al Said, Assistant Secretary- General of the Council of Ministers for Conferences. Startup ventures competed neck and neck to win the evening’s main title ‘Best Student Company 2019’. ‘Mahya’ Company (colleges and universities category) and ‘Couch Company’ (schools category) were crowned as winners of the prestigious accolade after impressing the judges with their strong business concepts. The winners will represent Oman at Injaz Al Arab’s regional competition later this year.

High profile and senior level business figures attended the evening to witness the final showdown. Al Raffd Fund bestowed the ‘Best Student Company Award 2019 – Colleges and Universities’ and also delivered the award for ‘Best Innovative Product Award 2019 – Colleges and Universities’ to ‘ONU Education’. WJ Towell honoured ‘Fulk’ with the ‘Best Sustainable Product Award 2019 — Colleges and Universities’. Ominvest presented the award for ‘Best Student Company 2019 –Schools’ and also handed ‘Twinkle’ the ‘Best Sustainable Product Award 2019 — Schools’. ‘Best Innovative Product Award 2019 — Schools’ was given to ‘Techno Shoes’ by Ominvest as well. Boeing conferred ‘Nokhal’ with the ‘Best Elevator Pitch Award 2019 — Colleges and Universities’.

“I congratulate all the winners of this evening. They have done a fantastic job and their hard work has finally paid off. This was yet another year of witnessing impressive concepts. These students are Oman’s future decision and change makers. We are excited for them and their future,” said Khaula al Harthy, Executive Director of Injaz Oman.

“Through Injaz Oman’s Student Company Programme, we strive to educate them about entrepreneurship and motivate them to consider it as a career option. This will encourage them to actively participate in the Sultanate’s business sphere. This competition gave them the feel for business and life outside the classroom.

They had been given a platform to overcome personal and professional challenges and the win added to their self-growth and confidence,” she added.

During the two-day competition, bright young entrepreneurs had competed for sought-after awards. Each competing team was required to give a business presentation, undergo vigorous interviews with the panel of judges, and showcase and sell their products or concepts.

Through this process, strengths and weaknesses of the student companies were identified. The evaluation process was developed to confirm whether participants understood the aspects that impact businesses, thereby reinforcing their learning as a strong foundation for building sustainable operations.

