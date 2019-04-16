Initiative to change dietary behaviour of Omanis

MUSCAT: In preparation for the National Health Nutrition Campaign, Al Jisr Foundation successfully concluded a training programme “Communication for Behavioural Impact (COMBI) in Health and Social Development”, in partnership with Ministry of Health (MoH) and World Health Organization (WHO). This programme aimed to influence some of the common unhealthy dietary behaviour in the local community, equipping participants with essential skills in communication, awareness, and health education through implementation of flexible, seamless, and practical models in promoting healthy behaviour, enabling the health personnel to market strategic objectives, hence influencing targets’ nutritional behaviour.

The programme was as a result of the national nutrition survey conducted in 2017, which showed the prevalence of malnutrition problems in the Sultanate. Also, the survey revealed that most of the prevailing nutritional problems among the population need an intensive intervention to be resolved. Thus, this training programme was organised to enhance the efficiency of communication to the citizens and to identify practical and simple behavioural solutions, aiming to understand the habits of the local communities to create impactful and effective messages.

As Al Jisr foundation believes in the importance of boosting graduates’ talents by engaging job seekers and the graduates in local initiatives and projects. Therefore, providing an opportunity for youth to create positive impact, including them as focal volunteers in upcoming stages in the National Nutrition Campaign. The National Nutrition Campaign aims to improve the nutritional status of the Omani population, and will target the health workers and caregivers hospitals, health-centres and antenatal care units in the governorates. The campaign is a 3 years project and will consist of three phases: preparation, expansion, and evaluation. The project will target in the initial stage the governorates of Al Sharqiyah North and Al Wusta, the two governorates most affected by stunting, and wasting.

