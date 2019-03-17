Information ministry launches 10 services for media

Muscat: The Ministry of Information launched 10 specialized services for the media and journalists on the sidelines of COMEX 2019 on Sunday.

The ministry also launched an update to Hona Oman (This is Oman) mobile application, which provides broadcast services to all governmental and private media of the Sultanate. The Ministry of Information provides over 185 services to individuals and institutions in the public and private sectors and licensing of publications and art works. These services will now be available on the platform in conjunction with the Royal Oman Police and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, as well as the e-certification services provided by the Information Technology Authority and the Government e-Payment portal. The Ministry of Information is working on launching media portal in Arabic, English and French, a platform providing accurate information about the Sultanate.

ITA launched chatbot

ITA launched “Manshoud” service in the official services portal of the ITA. It is an automated chatbot system created to improve the customer experience of artificial intelligence techniques without the need for human intervention. COMEX conference under the title “Smart Cities and Industry 4.0 Summit” will be held during March 18 and 19. It will discuss the smart cities, Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The e.Oman pavilion features ICT from several aspects including innovation corner, mobile apps, entrepreneurship, cybersecurity, virtual reality and activities for kids. — ONA