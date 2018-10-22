Information minister visits war games command

MUSCAT: Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information visited the command of the Oman — British joint war exercise Al Saif Al Sareea 3 on Monday. The minister of information was accompanied during the visit by a number of the State Council and Majlis Ash’shura members and retired senior officers. They were received at the command centre in Muaskar al Murtafa’a by Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (exercise director), Maj Gen Matar bin Salim al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (commander of the joint forces), Air Vice Marshal Matar bin Ali al Obaidani, Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman (chief of exercise control), Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (exercise deputy director). The Field Medical Battalion of the Armed Forces Medical Services on Monday carried out medical evacuation simulation during the joint military exercise Al Saif Al Sareea. The medical evacuation simulates an incident of a group of injured soldiers being evacuated during the combat. Taking all the necessary medical procedures, paramedics successfully executed virtual evacuation.

